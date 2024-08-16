Rady Children's Hospital, nurses union ratifies 3-year contract

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— After more than four months of bargaining and a two-day labor strike in July, Rady Children's Hospital nurses, represented by Teamsters Local 1699, ratified a 3-year contract with the hospital Thursday evening.

According to a press release sent by the union, the agreement covers 1,600 nurses. The new contract for the nurses significantly improves retiree healthcare, with across-the-board wage increases and reduced out-of-pocket medical costs.

“This is a win for our nurses, but more importantly, it is a win for our patients,” said Lisa DeGuzman, a Nursing Director of United Nurses of Children's Hospital (UNOCH) Teamsters Local 1699 and PICU at Rady Children’s Hospital, in a release. “With contract negotiations complete, we can focus on what we do best—caring for the children and families who rely on us daily...”

Rady Children's Hospital also issued a statement to ABC 10News, stating, in part, "Rady Children’s values every member of our workforce and will focus on moving forward as a united Team Rady.

Together we remain steadfast in our commitment to our mission and serving the children in our community."

