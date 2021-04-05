Rabbits rescued from San Diego home available for adoption

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A group of rabbits recently rescued from a San Diego home are being put up for adoption, the San Diego Humane Society announced Monday.

On March 6, officers with the SD Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement were called to a Fairmont Park home over reports of rabbits running loose. When officers arrived at the property, they “witnessed more than 20 rabbits kept in a backyard enclosure, without proper access to food, water or clean living spaces. Officers noticed some of the rabbits appeared ill with minor injuries, had red eyes and missing patches of fur. The owners agreed to relinquish the rabbits to SDHS, as they were not able to properly care for them.”

The rabbits were treated for various health issues at the Humane Society’s Pilar & Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine.

The Humane Society said 17 of the 23 rabbits that were rescued are available to be adopted. The adoptable rabbits have been spayed and neutered, and they have also been vaccinated against Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols, adoptions are by appointment only. For more information, visit https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/adoption-process/