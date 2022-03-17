Push to get tourniquets to Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the war rages on, San Diegans are finding new ways to help Ukranians fight for their country.

Now, one Coronado woman is trying to collect as many tourniquets as she can before flying across the world to deliver them.

The flag hanging from Kristina Tanasichuk's balcony reads, we stand with Ukraine. But the Coronado resident plans to do much more than display a banner.

"To watch Ukraine being destroyed, I have goosebumps," she said Thursday. "It's killing us."

Tanasichuk was born in the U.S. after her family emigrated from Ukraine. But she's very connected to the country, through friends, family, nonprofit work, and those she's met in her career related to homeland security.

Jonathan Horn A banner supporting Ukraine hangs from a Coronado apartment on March 17, 2022

She's hearing that there's a glaring need on the front lines.

"They desperately need tourniquets so that when a soldier is hit, they can put on that tourniquet and wait for someone to come get them," she said.

Tanasichuk already ordered more than 480 tourniquets from Amazon. Once they arrive, she plans to fly to Poland with four other San Diegans April 1, with suitcases packed with tourniquets.

They'll then get them to the border, where they can be transported to those who need them on the front lines. Tanasichuk says there are similar efforts from other parts of the U.S.

"We have people leaving from Chicago, New York, Washington D.C. and Orlando at this point," she said. "All volunteers, all paying their own way, and it's Ukrainians and non-Ukrainians so it's very heartfelt and I think a lot of people feel desperate to do something."

Her hope, however, is that peace comes before April 1, and she's stuck in her Coronado apartment filled with unused tourniquets.

If you would like to help Tanasichuk in her mission, you can do so through the nonprofit, LABUkraine.

