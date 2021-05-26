Pursuit leads to standoff on I-5 north of San Diego County

(KGTV) -- A pursuit evolved into a standoff in the San Clemente area, prompting the closure of a long stretch of Interstate 5 during the Wednesday morning commute.

Details on the chase were not immediately released, but the California Highway Patrol confirmed the person being pursued by law enforcement stopped at northbound I-5 at Cristianitos Road, just south of San Clemente.

The subsequent law enforcement activity forced the closure of all northbound lanes between Basilone Road and Cristianitos Road, and triggered a Sig Alert for the area.

Caltrans tweeted: "SB I-5 south of Cristianitos Rd. All SB traffic being diverted off to Cristianitos Rd."

More information will be posted as this story develops.