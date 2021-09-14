Pursuit leads to standoff at San Diego motel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A driver who led San Diego Police on a pursuit crashed in front of a Clairemont motel and ran into a room with a woman and baby inside, where he then barricaded himself until surrendering to law enforcement.

At around 11:15 p.m. Monday, police spotted a car on state Route 163 in the Hillcrest area that was reported stolen, but when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away.

Reaching speeds of more than 100 MPH, the car led police on a pursuit from SR-163 onto northbound Interstate 805 before it exited on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

The car ended up going the wrong way and crashed into a tree at the Motel 6 in the 5500 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

The driver got out of the car and barged into a room that was occupied by a woman and a baby. As officers converged, the driver refused to get out of the room.

Following a short standoff, the man surrendered and was taken into custody.

ABC 10News learned the woman and baby were not hurt.