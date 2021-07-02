Pursuit in Normal Heights leads to shots fired

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police launched a search for a man suspected of firing gunshots during a foot pursuit in Normal Heights early Friday morning.

SDPD officials said officers were called to the 3400 block of Adams Avenue, near Hawley Boulevard, at around 1:30 a.m. in response to a report of loud music coming from a car in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, the man in the car -- who police believed was involved in selling marijuana -- ran away down an alley.

Police said several people confronted the man as he tried to flee, but he fired at least four shots into the air and continued to run.

Officers established a perimeter, surrounding the area in hopes of finding the man.

About 30 minutes later, police received a report of a possible home invasion at an apartment a few blocks away involving a man that matched the description of the suspected shooter.

In that incident, police confirmed two people inside an apartment unit struggled with a man, and he fired a shot before leaving the scene.

ABC 10News learned no one was injured as a result of the shots being fired.

Officers discovered an unloaded AR-15 rifle and ammunition inside the car left behind in the alley.

A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.