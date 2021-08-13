Public warned of distracted driving dangers as kids go back to school

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- AAA is reminding drivers to put cell phones down and pay attention, just as children return to schools.

In a split second, when a driver isn’t paying attention to the road, experts say accidents can happen. It’s a situation that’s featured in AAA’s latest public service announcement, which coincides with many San Diego County schools preparing to reopen.

“The consequences of using a smartphone behind the wheel is the same as impaired driving and crashing, which could lead to death and injury,” said Doug Shupe with AAA.

In a recent AAA survey, data shows people are less willing to ask a driver to put a phone down, compared to asking someone to hand over the keys if they’re intoxicated.

On Friday, several students at Midland Elementary School in Poway participated in a safety event.

One Midland student, Bryn, said, “When kids are walking to school, I just say, ‘Hey, there’s someone right there, watch out!’”

Student Maylan added, “Sometimes people might not think and may be playing on the phone or doing their makeup and they might not see us.”

“I want them to remember that there’s more kids than usual walking to school. So they have to drive safely,” said Midland student Quinn.

The latest data shows nearly one-third of child pedestrian fatalities happen during after school hours.