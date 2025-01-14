Psychiatrist offers perspective on mental health strain amid LA fires, elevated risk in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Los Angeles' most catastrophic fire rages on, people across San Diego are once again bracing for possible power shutoffs and extreme fire danger.

"We're not going to stop the winds. We just have to be prepared as possible around our homes," said Mike Nuanes.

Nuanes lives in Alpine. He said his home is prepared.

"You sort of batten down the hatches and make sure everything is done appropriately in your yard," said Nuanes.

He knows first-hand what can happen when a home is not prepared; Nuanes is a retired San Diego firefighter.

Still, he says the LA fires and the Red Flag warnings cause fear and anxiety.

"It does, especially for my wife. Being that I was in the fire service, I'm used to it. I'm prepared all year long," said Nuanes.

Most people are not used to seeing the devastation seen across Los Angeles.

Kaiser Psychiatrist Dr. Sarah Simmons says it's easy to feel helpless watching the devastation to our north, but getting involved can help.

"We all can do something to help. It's a matter of picking up the phone, calling your loved ones, listening to them, you're not going to fix their situation, but you're hopefully going to give them emotional support," Dr. Simmons.

Simmons is the physician director for psychological wellness at Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center. She said it's important to remember people handle things differently.

"Some people, they like all that information, they like that content, it gives them that sense that they can do something with it. Some don't want that information, and it's healthier for them to take a step back," said Simmons.

Simmons says parents should watch for signs of stress in their children.

"Look and see, are they feeling anxious? Are they clingier? Are they having a hard time sleeping? Are they not eating? This is the time to give extra attention," said Simmons.