Psychiatric nurse who testified in 1st Menendez trial reacts to resentencing recommendation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A psychiatric nurse and forensic expert who testified in the Menendez brothers' first trial says the Los Angeles County district attorney's decision to move forward with a resentencing recommendation for the duo was something she's been calling for for a long time.

ABC 10News reporter Spencer Soicher broke the news to Dr. Anne Burgess Thursday afternoon.

"There is no way that this is a case of just money," she said.

Burgess rushed home from the class she was teaching at Boston College to speak with Soicher. The Zoom call took place just as the announcement from LA District Attorney George Gascón came down.

"I just got home — what happened?" Burgess asked.

"They are recommending resentencing," Soicher replied.

"Excellent, excellent, excellent," Burgess said.

In the '90s, Dr. Burgess was asked to interview the brothers and determine if they had been abused by their father. She feels strongly that Thursday's recommendation for resentencing is the right one.

"I testified for Erik Menendez and felt that we did as best we could and was really surprised that they didn't get any kind of a verdict on the first trial," she said. "I did not participate in the second trial."

The issue of abuse wasn't allowed in the men's second trial, which ended in their convictions. Burgess does not believe the motive here was money. She spent 50 hours interviewing Eric Menendez prior to trial.

She's seen what's written in the letter that launched the review.

"Resentencing is the right thing," Burgess said. "I'm relieved and happy for them."

Burgess said she'd love to reconnect with the brothers if they are released.

"I'd love to hear how they're doing because, you know, it's gonna be an adjustment if they do get released," she said.