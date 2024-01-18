Protesters rally in support of terminated UCSD cancer researcher

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of protesters were at the Moores Cancer Center in La Jolla Wednesday to show support for a UCSD cancer researcher who is also at risk of having to leave the country.

Suresh Madheswaran said he was terminated from his cancer researcher job in November last year. Madheswaran is from India and has worked in the U.S. since the beginning of 2023.

Madheswaran is also a cancer survivor and has a passion for helping those battling this illness.

"My real intention is to save the life of someone hopeless. That's why I started working in the cancer research field," Madheswaran said.

According to Madheswaran, things were going well until he met with his principal investigator, the faculty member responsible for the research project.

"We got into an argument, and she told me I was taking the project in the wrong direction without evaluating it further," Madheswaran said.

Watch the video player above for more information.

