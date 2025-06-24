Protesters rally in downtown San Diego against US involvement in Middle East conflict

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Protesters gathered in downtown San Diego Monday evening to voice concerns over the U.S. military's attack against Iranian nuclear sites and potential escalation in the Middle East.

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) organized the event, calling for the United States to avoid involvement in what they describe as "another endless war."

"Saying that we need to bomb a country because of a regime change is absolutely flawed logic. We need to help the people by not killing them. What good does it do if we're dropping nuclear weapons, or even threatening that, and then also risking our American soldiers' lives? It's unacceptable," a protester said.

CAIR representatives remained firm in their position that the conflict should be contained between Israel and Iran without US intervention.