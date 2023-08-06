Protesters gather outside New Children's Museum over drag queen story time

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The New Children's Museum found itself the center of a protest as it hosted a "Drag Queen Story Hour" Saturday morning.

Dozens of people gathered on the downtown sidewalks outside the museum, some of them in favor of and others opposed to drag queens reading books to children.

“Transgender men in bathrooms, school curriculums, drag queen shows — It’s clear that there is some sort of sexualized agenda going on in America right now," said Ryan Waroff, who traveled to San Diego from Temecula to the protest.

On the other side of the road, allies of the LGBTQIA+ community voiced their support.

“I don’t believe that they genuinely have a problem with the sexualization of it. I believe that they have a problem with the fact that it’s a man dressed as a woman," said Paul Kozina, who recently moved to San Diego and was surprised by the opposition to the story time.

In the days leading up to the protest, the New Children's Museum made the decision to close on Saturday to everyone, except for the families who already RSVP'd to the event.

Dozens of San Diego Police officers lined West Island Avenue during the protest in an effort to keep the peace.

The museum will reopen Sunday at 9 a.m.