Protest outside Escondido City Hall against President Trump

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A few dozen people protested against President Trump and his policies outside Escondido City Hall on Monday.

They held signs saying "Save Democracy", "End ICE raids", and "No one Voted for Elon."

The demonstration was part of a national day of protest to "reclaim the flag for all people."

Gregg Oliver is with "We the People." He organized the demonstration.

"The Democratic party certainly does stand by the American flag and what the American flag stands for, which is freedom and liberty," said Oliver.

The participants represented veterans, various churches, and union members—all fear President Trump will dismantle democracy. James Summers is a Vietnam Vet.

"What's upsetting me the most right now is the violation of the separation of powers, from trivial things to unilaterally abolishing the penny to major things to not administering funds for any number of US agencies," said Summers.

Debbie Resler is with the Chalice Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

"I'm concerned about the millions of dollars in funding that are not going to take care of people in need, medical research, immigration issues, the climate crisis, I don't even know where to begin. I'm concerned about so many things," said Resler.

No one from San Diego's Republican headquarters was available to respond to the protest. Still, CA assembly member Carl Demaio sent ABC 10 a statement that said: "California is in such bad shape, that the irony is President Trump might be the best hope to clean up the mess created by the extreme far-left policies of California Democrats."

Plenty of local Republicans seem to agree.

An exclusive new ABC 10 News Union Tribune poll asked 335 registered Republicans in San Diego County if they approve of Trump's executive orders, and 57% strongly approve.

A spokesperson with the San Diego Young Republicans sent ABC 10News the following statement.

"In response to the ongoing protests for the current administration, we, the San Diego Young Republicans, acknowledge the right to peacefully protest and encourage constructive conversations across the aisle. This administration represents all of us, not just one side. The President is carrying out his promises, policies, and we are encouraged by the progress and results.” "said Mariko Nakawatase, President.