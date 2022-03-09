Watch
Proposed bill would tax some investors who try to sell California homes for profit

Posted at 11:01 AM, Mar 09, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A proposed bill introduced by a San Diego-based Assembly member could create a tax penalty for certain investors who have made it nearly impossible for many working-class families to purchase a home in California.

The California Housing Speculation Act, or Assembly Bill 1771, was written by 78th District Assembly member Chris Ward and aimed at short-term investors who buy homes/property and then sit on the inventory until they can sell them for a profit -- often outbidding people with cash offers.

The bill "would impose a tax up to 25% on an investor’s net capital gain from the time of purchase until the final sale or exchange of a property," according to information on the Housing Speculation Act's website.

Ward believes the bill would help discourage investors or slow down speculators so potential homeowners can have a fair chance to buy a home.

"Speculators are taking gobs of tens of millions of dollars out of our community through the cumulative effect of all these transactions … that's not fair either because the people that are left struggling are people … who get outbid 30 times trying to get into their home," said Ward.

For more information on the Housing Speculation Act, visit www.cahousingspeculation.org.

