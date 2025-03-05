Project to replace Chula Vista's Heritage Road Bridge begins

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Construction began Tuesday on a bridge project in Chula Vista that has been over 30 years in the making.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, Chula Vista leaders broke ground on the Heritage Road Bridge Replacement – a plan to replace a wooden bridge that was first put into place in 1993 and was meant to be temporary.

According to the city, the new bridge over the Otay River will be expanded to include six lanes and is expected to be “wide enough to accommodate a median, bicycle lanes and sidewalks.”

City leaders hope the bridge will help with the traffic flow heading to and from Sesame Place and the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (both located on Entertainment Circle).

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said, “Because this congestion here with the Amphitheatre has been a problem … we want to make sure that we widen it so people can get in faster, get out faster, and enjoy their concert.”

The city also said the project “includes widening the south side of Main Street” as it approaches the Heritage Road Bridge limits.

Construction is expected to take a year to complete.

Full Heritage Road Bridge Replacement details can be found at https://www.chulavistaca.gov/departments/engineering/heritage-road-bridge-replacement.