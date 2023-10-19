Project to improve John F. Kennedy Park in Lincoln Park neighborhood begins

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Work began Thursday on a project to transform John F. Kennedy Park from just a green space to a park that attracts the entire Lincoln Park community.

For the first time since 1971, the park will undergo major renovations.

"It makes me feel really good, especially for every local resident here, us students, and even the kids at Porter [Elementary]," said Ysabella Rodriguez, the associated student body president at Lincoln High School.

Rodriguez has called Lincoln Park home her entire life, and she said if these improvements had been here when she was growing up, her childhood would've been different, but she's excited for the improvements to come.

The upgrades will include new restrooms, play structures, benches and even new security lighting.

"I feel like it will make a lot of this community feel safer, especially walking around with the change of time, it gets darker early. It'll make kids feel a lot safer," she said.

Funds for the $4.8 million project are coming from Community Development Block Grant funds and development impact fees, according to City of San Diego officials.

"What you're going to see here are improvements that invite the community to be here," said Mayor Todd Gloria.

The renovations are expected to be complete by fall 2024.