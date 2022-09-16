Project Clean Water launches new campaign to stop illegal dumping

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Project Clean Water, a county-wide initiative, is launching a new educational campaign to help protect San Diego waters by reducing illegal dumping.

“This campaign is called Dude! Be Cool. Don't Dump,” said Chris Helmer. “We’re talking about the dumping of large bulky items that end up in our streets in our alleyways, construction debris that ends up being dumped in wildlife places.”

The organization says illegal dumping has a major impact on the environment and public health.

“When items like this get into our waterways and into our landfills improperly, a lot of these materials can contain hazardous components,” said Brooke Yaptangco Flinn, I Love a Clean San Diego Waste Recovery.

Councilmember Paloma Aguirre from Imperial Beach, one of the hardest hit communities when it rains, spoke at the launch.

“For me, it’s one of my highest priorities to have a clean, healthy, and safe environment in imperial beach,” she said.