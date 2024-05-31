Program helps kids transition from foster care to adulthood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Promises2kids is an organization that helps kids transition from foster care to adulthood.

College students were able to shadow San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and other City council members.

Mayor Gloria started with a chat in the City Council Committee Room.

We all have a responsibility to leave things better than how we found it. And that's what a career in public service is about,” Gloria said.

Among the students was Gabrielle Wesley, who said the Promises2Kids organization got her through a tough time leaving her home in Los Angeles.

“I ended up in San Diego due to homelessness and finding resources to get into school," Wesley said. "And get one-on-one support to continue achieving my goals. And my career goals in school.”

Through the program, Wesley was given a mentor, and she became involved with other activities that helped her identify her future goals.

“I love working with children, so maybe parks and rec side being a counselor for the children,” Wesley said.

Something she was able to learn more about as she met Council Member Stephen Whitburn’s staff members.

Wesley said this behind-the-scenes look at how city government works has motivated her to pursue her dream of getting into social work.

“Find your passion, give it your all, and go for something you're interested in," Wesley said. "It doesn't matter when you come from. Make sure you are driven and connected to your city.”