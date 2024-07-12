Program Guarantees Admission to SDSU

In a little more than a month students will return to campus at SDSU and this year 31 of the incoming freshmen have one thing in common. They graduated from Hoover High School and were accepted at State through the College Avenue Compact agreement.

Sitting at the table representatives from San Diego State and the San Diego Unified School District made it official, extending the program that guarantees qualifying Hoover High School students’ acceptance into San Diego State.

The program called the College Avenue Compact agreement was started and is currently funded by the Price Philanthropies Foundation. The requirements include maintaining a 3.0GPA or higher, and the student must have attended Hoover High from 9th through 12th grade.

Osciris Chino graduated this past school year, she’ll be entering SDSU as a freshman.

She says this program helped her in many different ways.

She adds, “This program really helped me a lot with college applications and scholarship applications.

They also gave us field trips around different universities. So I could figure out which one was more of my fit.”

She says having extra help along the way kept her on the right track to succeed, which is something her family has worked hard for.

Chino adds, “ My family feels very proud since they are also immigrants and I'm the first generation.”

San Diego Unified School District officials say while the goal is to get students into college, it’s also about providing support once they get there.

Dr. Erin Richison, with the district says, “this program gives support for our students through high school. But through the college application process, they help us through summer. Did they do housing paperwork, did they check the right boxes, did FASFA get done. They’re ensuring academic success and access to teachers and tutors.”



The College Avenue Compact Agreement has been extended through the class of 2028.