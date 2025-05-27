Private company to pitch pilot program to take over San Diego beach fire pits

CORONADO, Calif. (CNS) - A privately owned company will cut the ribbon on Coronado's beach bonfire permit program outside the Hotel Del Coronado Tuesday and urge San Diego to follow the Crown City's lead.

The founder of Blulite Bonfires, with the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, will speak Tuesday about the potential of permitting beach bonfires for other cities -- especially as San Diego considers eliminating the maintenance of fire pits from its budget.

"Instead of losing vital beach experiences due to budget constraints, San Diego has a real opportunity to partner with professional service providers," said Rene Contreras, founder and CEO of Blulite Bonfires. "We're not here to criticize, but to collaborate -- offering solutions that help the city maintain beach services in a sustainable, community-focused way."

Contreras will propose a pilot program for the larger city across the bay: a hybrid system allowing licensed and qualified vendors to operate in designated commercial zones. She said the proposal "also responds to concerns around current fire and sidewalk vending ordinances that hinder local businesses from operating on public beaches."

