SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego has a new mascot. Bruno, a 5-month-old English Bulldog, was sworn in to take over his official duties, relieving Corporal Manny.

ABC 10News photojournalist Sholeh Brooks brings you the sights and sounds from Friday's ceremony.

Head to the video player at the top of this page for the full story.