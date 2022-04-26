Prisoner with San Diego County ties among Biden's sentence commutations

CHULA VISTA (CNS) — President Joe Biden Tuesday exercised his clemency powers for the first time in his administration, issuing three pardons and 75 commutations nationally -- including one sentence commutation to a prisoner with ties to the San Diego area.

"Today, I am pardoning three people who have demonstrated their commitment to rehabilitation and are striving every day to give back and contribute to their communities," Biden said in a statement. "I am also commuting the sentences of 75 people who are serving long sentences for non- violent drug offenses ... many of whom would have received a lower sentence if they were charged with the same offense today, thanks to the bipartisan First Step Act."

One of Biden's commutations went to Ruben Lopez Cazares of Chula Vista, who was sentenced in federal court in the District of Nebraska on a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

He was originally sentenced June 7, 2007 to 300 months and a five-year term of supervised release. The sentenced was amended on Jan. 12, 2016 to 262 months of imprisonment and a five-year term of supervised release.

Biden's commutation will allow the sentence to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, and leave intact the five-year term of supervised release.

"America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation," Biden said. "Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities.

"During Second Chance Month, I am using my authority under the Constitution to uphold those values by pardoning and commuting the sentences of fellow Americans."

The president also announced new steps to support prisoners reentering society after stretches in prison.

They include a new collaboration between the departments of Justice and Labor to provide job training; new grants for workforce development programs; greater opportunities to serve in federal government; expanded access to capital for people with convictions trying to start small businesses; improved reentry services for veterans; and more support for health care, housing and educational opportunities.

Biden's action was lauded by the American Civil Liberties Union.

"The ACLU applauds President Biden's grant of 75 commutations and three pardons, many of whom fit the categories called for by the ACLU in the Redemption Campaign, a nationwide effort to liberate 50,000 people from federal and state prisons," Cynthia Roseberry, deputy director of the ACLU's Justice Division, said in a statement.