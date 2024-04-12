Princess Project continues helping San Diego teen girls with free prom dresses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Prom season is here for high schools across San Diego County, and one local nonprofit organization is helping teen girls get ready for their big night by offering dresses at no cost.

Volunteers with the Princess Project understand that there could be several reasons why a teen may need a dress. It could be financial-related, or they simply haven’t found one that they liked.

Whatever the reason may be, the Princess Project said they are here to help.

“Part of our mission is that we promote individual confidence and beauty, in every teen coming through our door,” said Karen Martin-Spellerberg, the San Diego Chair and President of the Princess Project.

Inside of their headquarters at Mission Valley Mall, there are roughly 5,500 dresses stacked along the walls.

“We celebrate all shapes and sizes,” says Martin-Spellerberg. “We have dresses from 00 all the way to 14 and above. That's because we want everyone to come in here to feel beautiful and amazing.”

This year, the Princess Project is hoping to help at least 2,500 girls -- all free of charge to the teens and their families.

“We have a lot of teens that have never tried on a formal dress before. It’s always a wonderful and sometimes emotional thing when they come in and not know what to expect,” Martin-Spellerberg said.

Martin-Spellerberg told ABC 10News if a teen girl can’t make it out to their Mission Valley location but is still in need of a dress, there are no worries because the Princess Project is holding several pop-up giveaways at libraries across the county.

Martin-Spellerberg also said not only does this experience help the teens, it’s bringing some relief to families.

She recalled an experience where a mom was brought to tears: “She said to me, ‘Karen. In my entire life, I have never been able to walk into a store … tell my daughter you can pick anything you want …’ That feels your soul. You want these kids that had such a hard time, feel beautiful.”