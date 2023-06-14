Pride Month Spotlight: Auntie Helen's Charity & Thrift expanding its mission

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In honor of Pride Month, ABC 10News is shining a light on local organizations doing incredible work in the LGBTQ+ community.

Auntie Helen's is a charity and thrift store that has been serving San Diego for more than 30 years. And now, they’re expanding their mission.

“The most rewarding part of Auntie Helen’s is seeing the faces. I tell you that because every day we’re able to help a lot of people,” said Rodney Legg, the organization's executive director.

From clothing to furniture to household goods – Auntie Helen’s offers an eclectic collection of just about everything.

Rodley Legg says the proceeds from the thrift shop are used to fund services for some of San Diego’s most vulnerable. And it’s a mission deeply rooted in Auntie Helen’s history.

“I love the founder and what he did,” said Legg.

Auntie Helen’s was founded by Gary Cheatham back in 1988 as an organization dedicated to helping those with HIV/AIDS.

“He ran towards them to help them whereas most people would not. Most people ran the opposite direction,” said Legg.

While today, the organization still helps hundreds living with HIV/AIDS locally, they have since expanded their services and their space to help others in need too.

Legg showed ABC 10News the recent changes to their long-time North Park location. The thrift store is now three times larger and equipped with a kitchen and back lot.

Legg says Auntie Helen’s feeds upwards of 1600 food-insecure families a week, and they pass out more than 400 hygiene kits every month to the homeless.

They also offer community services on-site. But Legg says none of it would be possible without their community partnerships, donations, and weekly volunteers.

“This is better than money trust me I mean wholeheartedly you will love this experience I feel rewarded daily,” he said.

Legg says they hope to continue growing their team. You can get more information and donate directly to Auntie Helen’s by clicking this link.

Auntie Helen's is located at 4127 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104