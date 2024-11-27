Preserving history with tintype photography

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Barrio Logan artist is working to preserve his community’s history through a nearly 200-year-old form of photography.

Rafael Rios grew up in his family’s photography studio in Guatemala, but he would eventually want more.

So, he grabbed his backpack, a camera, and explored the world.

Rios was making money creating jewelry out of silver when he discovered tintype photography, which uses silver nitrate to develop pictures on a thin sheet of metal or iron.

“You have to work with your hands and the result is actually a plate, that why it's called tintype or wet plate collodion; all the time it's wet,” Rios said.

He pursued this passion in San Diego, eventually opening up the first tintype studio in the area.

“Having something tangible, also having the experience to witness this process, being in front of a 100-year-old camera, and being able to see how your photo gets revealed in one of the chemicals,” Rios added.

Rios said in the years he’s been open, he’s been able to capture moments for customers in a unique way -- focusing more on the experience instead of bringing out a lot of technology.

The shoot and developing the picture takes less than an hour, which ABC 10News saw firsthand as he walked us through the process.

He added, “I think there is such magic when you were involved in this process and then what you can witness while creating it."

And as there’s so much excitement around the end result. Rio said there’s really more to the process, as he looks to preserve that moment in history.

Something he’s working to do, specifically for the community of Barrio Logan where he lives and works.

“I want to document and create and archive of these people that have shaped Barrio Logan,” said Rios.