Pregnant Southern Californian freed from Afghanistan, Rep. Issa says

AP
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed with new urgency, a day after a suicide bombing targeted the thousands of people desperately fleeing a Taliban takeover and killed dozens. (Satellite Image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Afghanistan
Posted at 3:13 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 18:13:18-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Congressman Darrell Issa, (CA-50), said Friday that his office has facilitated the release of Nasria, a pregnant American citizen, from Afghanistan.

"Weeks of work and countless hours of coordination paid off," Issa said. "Nasria is finally coming home."

Nasria is a 25-year-old woman from Southern California who was stranded in Kabul when it fell to the Taliban, a statement from Issa's office said. After her friends contacted Issa's office, the congressman and his team established communication channels with Nasria and began coordinating her safe return.

Nasria leaves behind the father of her child, however, after they married in Afghanistan. Nasria's last name was not made available and it was unclear where in Southern California she calls home.

"We continue to work around the clock to ensure hundreds of American citizens stranded in Afghanistan are able to escape," Issa said. "Nothing ends until our community is once again reunited with loved ones."

Issa's office has helped rescue more than 30 members of his district from Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the Afghan National Army and retook control of the country this summer, including six El Cajon-area families and other Americans and Special Immigrant Visa holders.

