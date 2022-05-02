Pre-enrollment starts for San Diego Unified's transitional kindergarten

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Pre-enrollment began Monday for the San Diego Unified School District’s Universal Transitional Kindergarten (UTK) program.

UTK is being offered for the first time at district elementary and K-8 schools, with the program starting this fall for the 2022-23 school year.

According to district officials, children must be 4 years old by Sept. 1 in order to qualify for the program. Children who turn 5 years old on or by Sept. 1 will not be entered into UTK since they are considered eligible for kindergarten.

District officials said pre-enrollment to the UTK program is required and will run through May 20. The pre-enrollment is being offered to families within SD Unified’s boundaries.

Information on how to enroll and other eligibility requirements can be found at https://www.sandiegounified.org/departments/neighborhood_schools_and_enrollment_options/universal_transitional_kindergarten_utk.

In a statement, San Diego Unified Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson said, “This new program is a phenomenal opportunity for San Diego Unified families. Providing free, universal preschool for 4-year-old children certainly helps our families but I’m really excited about what it does for our students – it will prepare them for kindergarten and lay the foundation for future growth and development.”

District officials noted that enrollment is not guaranteed due to space limitations at each school.

Officials said, “If there is a lack of space available at family’s school of residence, they will be offered enrollment at the next closest school with space available. UTK will not be offered at the Language Academy, Logan Memorial Education Campus, Mt Everest, or the Virtual Academy.”