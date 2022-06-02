Powerball ticket worth $6M sold at Riverside County donut shop

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The sweet smell of donuts and money!

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, for Wednesday's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at donut shop in Riverside County, and is worth $6,021,023, the California Lottery announced.

The winning ticket was sold at Sunny Donut on 12636 Limonite Avenue #1C in Corona, lottery officials said.

Known for their delicious donuts and decadent pastries, Sunny Donut caters to early morning customers, many of whom are Lottery players. The donut store will receive a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 41, 56, 63, 11, 57 and the Powerball number was 2.

The jackpot was $168 million, and since there were no tickets sold anywhere in the country with all six numbers, the jackpot for this Saturday's draw is an estimated $184 million.

Wednesday's winner will have up to 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 292 million, according to the CA Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.