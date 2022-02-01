Watch
Powerball ticket worth $489,000 sold at San Diego supermarket

Ben Margot/AP
Powerball form california
Posted at 6:07 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 09:07:44-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in Monday evening's multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a supermarket in San Diego and is worth $489,235.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth at least $1 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket in San Diego was sold at a Vons store at 665 Saturn Blvd.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is expected to grow to $123 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Monday were 10, 15, 51, 61, 69 and the Powerball number was 14. The jackpot was $113 million.

The drawing was the 11th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
