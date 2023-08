SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without power Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through San Diego County.

For a complete list of outages, visit SDGE's outage map here.

Hurricane Hilary Coverage

NWS Weather Watches/Warnings/Alerts

Latest Pinpoint Weather Forecast/Interactive Radar

Geologist speaks on possible impacts of Hurricane Hilary on San Diego

San Diego County free sandbag locations

City of San Diego free sandbag locations