Power outage leaves thousands in east San Diego, parts of East County in dark

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least 14,000 customers in the eastern part of the City of San Diego and parts of the East County were left without power due to an outage Wednesday morning, San Diego Gas & Electric officials said.

An SDG&E spokesperson told ABC 10News the cause of the outage, which was reported just after 8:30 a.m., was unknown but crews are working to resolve the issue.

Some of the areas impacted by the outage include:

College Area

Rolando

Allied Gardens

Del Cerro

Grantville

Talmadge

Lake Murray

La Mesa

El Cajon

San Diego Police tweeted: "Power Outage in the area of Golfcrest Drive & Mission Gorge Road and surrounding areas. Please use caution, traffic signals may be out of order."

The spokesperson said the utility is hopeful of restoring power to all affected areas by 11 a.m.

Updated information on the outage can be found at .