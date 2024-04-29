Power outage hits Otay Mesa-area neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A power outage left hundreds of homes and businesses without electrical service today in and around Otay Mesa.

The blackout struck about 8:45 a.m., knocking out power to a total of 1,455 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in various neighborhoods, including Sunnyside and areas around Otay Lake, the utility reported.

Service was expected to be restored to all the affected addresses by mid-afternoon, according to SDG&E.

The cause of the outage was under investigation, the power company advised.