Power outage hits Otay Mesa-area neighborhoods

<p>File photo.</p>
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 15:29:50-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A power outage left hundreds of homes and businesses without electrical service today in and around Otay Mesa.

The blackout struck about 8:45 a.m., knocking out power to a total of 1,455 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in various neighborhoods, including Sunnyside and areas around Otay Lake, the utility reported.

Service was expected to be restored to all the affected addresses by mid-afternoon, according to SDG&E.

The cause of the outage was under investigation, the power company advised.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
