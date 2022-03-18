Watch
Poway Unified student Mihir Konkapaka wins Countywide Spelling Bee

Mihir Konkapaka, the 2022 San Diego Countywide Spelling Bee champion, talks to ABC 10News' Virginia Cha about his victory and his thoughts on competing in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee
Posted at 8:01 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 11:01:37-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Sixth grader Mihir Konkapaka will represent San Diego County at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning the San Diego Union-Tribune Countywide Spelling Bee on Thursday.

Mihir, who attends Poway Unified School District Connect Academy, spelled his final word -- sabreur -- correctly to claim the 2022 countywide title.

Sabreur is a noun meaning one that fences with a light dueling sword.

Regarding that final word, Mihir told ABC 10News that he “gave it my best for that word and it turned out to be right.”

The 11-year-old will compete at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be hosted by actor LeVar Burton, in June in Washington, D.C.

