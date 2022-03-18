Poway Unified student Mihir Konkapaka wins Countywide Spelling Bee

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Sixth grader Mihir Konkapaka will represent San Diego County at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning the San Diego Union-Tribune Countywide Spelling Bee on Thursday.

Mihir, who attends Poway Unified School District Connect Academy, spelled his final word -- sabreur -- correctly to claim the 2022 countywide title.

Sabreur is a noun meaning one that fences with a light dueling sword.

Regarding that final word, Mihir told ABC 10News that he “gave it my best for that word and it turned out to be right.”

The 11-year-old will compete at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be hosted by actor LeVar Burton, in June in Washington, D.C.