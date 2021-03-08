Poway Unified denied by State Health Dept. to reopen for in-person learning

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) -- The Poway Unified School District was denied by the California Department of Public Health to reopen middle and high school for in-person learning, officials said late Sunday night.

In late February, the district submitted an appeal application to reopen schools. The appeal was fully supported by Dr. Wilma Wooten, but Sunday night the state rejected the application.

The state stipulated that in person learning could continue in early March with students of 15 to one teacher in one classroom. The Superintendent at Poway Unified Dr. Marian Phelps says that arrangement is not possible for secondary education because they have multiple teachers.

Poway Unified, Carlsbad Unified and San Dieguito Union High School district will now have to wait until San Diego County goes into the red tier.

If San Diego County moves to red tier, Dr. Phelps speculates Poway Unified could open by March 17.