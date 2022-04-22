Poway students release thousands of ladybugs in honor of Earth Day

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — Friday, students at Discovery Isle Preschool in Poway released 12,000 ladybugs throughout the schoolyard. It's one of the many activities kids enjoyed this week in honor of Earth Day.

Richard Mulder, a kindergarten teacher, said the students were also taught how to plant fruit like watermelon, cantaloupe, and pears.

Leading up to Earth Day, the kids learned that ladybugs play a key role in protecting the plants. The bugs serve as a natural pesticide by feeding on insects that could otherwise harm the health of gardens, trees, and shrubs.

Mulder said they also spent the week talking about endangered species, recycling, and why it's important to start protecting the environment at a young age.

"If you take care of the Earth when you're young, then your kids are going to have a healthy environment to live in so whatever you do now is not just going to affect the generation after you but it's going to affect their generation, their kids," Mulder said.