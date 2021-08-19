Poway Post Office being renamed after beloved World War II veteran Ray Chavez

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Poway’s Post Office is being renamed after a beloved World War II veteran.

Ray Chavez was the oldest survivor of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 106.

Chavez spent nine days searching the water for enemy submarines and wreckage following the attack.

San Diego-based Rep. Scott Peters introduced a bill in 2019 to officially dedicate the Post Office on 13308 Midland Rd. to honor Chavez.

“Ray was known to many as the oldest surviving veteran of Pearl Harbor, but here in Poway, he’s remembered as a father, friend, and businessman. Naming this post office, in some ways, honors all our veterans and thanks them for their service. Ray embodies the best of the Greatest Generation and a legacy of veterans who sacrificed so much for our country,” Peters said in 2019 after the legislation’s introduction.

The bill was signed into law in December 2020.

The Poway Post Office will be renamed the Ray Chavez Post Office Building, according to Peters' office.