Poway man accused of injuring deputies in multiple incidents

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — Thomas Apollo of Poway pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a series of charges stemming from an incident that allegedly led to a chase with Sheriff's deputies Wednesday in his neighborhood.

It's the third time Apollo has been charged for violent events in less than three years.

The Sheriff's Department tells ABC 10News they were called Monday by the Chabad of Poway, reporting a trespasser. Prosecutors say when a deputy arrived, Apollo became violent, punching the deputy in the face.

That initiated a struggle, during which Apollo allegedly grabbed the deputy's taser. Apollo then got into the driver's seat of his car and took off while the deputy was still holding on.

That was the beginning of an 18-minute chase through the nearby neighborhood just after 3 p.m. Monday, shortly after Chaparral Elementary School had let out for the day. The school went into "secure campus" mode. Many families reported seeing a car fly by, pursued by deputies.

“I had just got home from picking up my kids, and I saw a swarm of police cars just swarming past my backyard, car after car after car," one witness told ABC 10News.

Prosecutors said Apollo eventually drove to his home, got out of his car and tried to run. A Sheriff's dog tackled him, but prosecutors say Apollo continued to resist, injuring four more deputies before he was finally subdued.

There was allegedly a similar incident in November of 2023. Apollo faces a series of charges, which began when he allegedly shoved an elderly neighbor to the ground after she refused to let him pet her dog. When deputies arrived, he was accused of resisting, injuring four during the scuffle.

Neighbors told ABC 10News Apollo has repeatedly caused problems through harassment and reckless driving through the neighborhood.

“We knew who it was right when we heard the sirens, unfortunately. On a day to day basis, we’re starting to feel unsafe,” a neighbor said.

Apollo is also facing open criminal cases in Orange County, including an incident in December of 2021 that made national headlines when he allegedly assaulted nurses at a vaccine clinic in Tustin.

He had reportedly been yelling conspiracy theories. When the nurses requested Apollo put on a mask, he allegedly began punching them. Several witnesses subdued him until police arrived. Apollo was then accused of groping the nurse who treated the injuries he suffered during the incident.

That case is still pending. The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells ABC 10News there is a mental health diversion hearing scheduled later this month.

During Wednesday's arraignment in downtown San Diego, Apollo pleaded not guilty. His attorney argued for a bail reduction due to treatment for mental illness and PTSD, which is triggered by encounters with law enforcement.

However, citing the numerous violent incidents and that he was already out on bail from the November charges, the judge denied bail.

Throughout the hearing, Apollo repeatedly tried to speak, leading to the judge ordering the bailiff to turn off his microphone.