Poway City Council unanimously passes homeless encampment ban

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – Homeless encampments in the city of Poway are officially banned after the unanimous passage of a new ordinance at a city council meeting Tuesday evening.

Poway’s new ordinance comes just weeks after the city of San Diego passed a similar ban.

Under the ordinance, law enforcement will oversee the removal of homeless encampments and campers in the city. However, it will only be enforceable if there are shelter beds available in San Diego County.

Homeless advocates, like Maria Hernandez, argued that even if there are beds available, the nearest shelter is 15 miles away.

“There’s nowhere for these people to go; there’s no resources in Poway, and if you criminalize them, it’s going to be hard for them to get housing after,” said Hernandez.

Poway officials said homeless individuals will be offered services and be given 24 hours to move.

Poway City Councilmember Brian Pepin drafted the ordinance and shared that it came about after a group of mothers at Pomerado Elementary School saw encampments while walking their kids out of school, raising concerns over alcohol use and litter.

"I understand that people are concerned about the cleanliness and safety of their families. I also understand that people need a place to live and somewhere to go,” said Nelda Leon, a Poway mother and grandmother.

In a statement provided to ABC 10News, Pepin wrote, in part, that Poway's ordinance will "ensure that the homeless living on our streets are offered the help they need, while ensuring that children and parents won't have to walk past encampments like these in public areas.”

Some in Poway said the problem is only getting worse as more people are priced out of their homes.

Data from the point-in-time count recorded by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness in January 2023 showed that Poway had only two unsheltered people.

In comparison, the city of San Diego had more than 3,000.

Poway's encampment ban will go into effect on Aug. 16.