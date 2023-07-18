Poway City Council to vote on proposed homeless encampment ban

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – The Poway City Council on Tuesday is expected to vote on a proposed ordinance that would ban homeless encampments in their city.

The council brought up the idea for the new law in June, but there was no official vote on the measure at that time. Councilmembers are scheduled to vote on the ordinance after its second reading on Tuesday evening.

If passed following the second reading, the law would take effect Aug. 16.

Under the proposed law for Poway, San Diego County sheriff’s deputies will be allowed to clear out encampments in public or city-owned areas if there are shelter beds anywhere in the county.

An unhoused person would be offered services and be given 24 hours to move out.

However, some homeless advocates argued that there are no places for an unhoused person to move. Advocates said even if beds are available, the nearest shelter is 15 miles away.

Poway City Councilmember Brian Pepin, who drafted the ordinance, told ABC 10News in a statement that the effort began with a group of moms at Pomerado Elementary School.

According to Pepin, the mothers saw encampments while walking their children out of school and expressed concerns over alcohol use and litter.

Pepin stated, in part, that the Poway ordinance will “ensure that the homeless living on our streets are offered the help they need, while ensuring that children and parents won't have to walk past encampments like these in public areas.”

In mid-June, the San Diego City Council approved the Unsafe Camping Ordinance, which bans encampments in select areas of the city if there are shelter beds available.