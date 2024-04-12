Potential tuberculosis exposure at Father Joe's Joan Kroc Center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The County's Tuberculosis Program is working with Father Joe's Villages today to notify residents, employees, contractors and volunteers potentially exposed to tuberculosis at the Father Joe's Joan Kroc Center.

The potential exposure dates are Oct. 13, 2023, to March 13, 2024. A county statement read that this notification is not associated with a separate TB exposure in November 2023 at a different shelter operated by Father Joe's Villages.

TB is an airborne disease that is transmitted from person to person through inhalation of bacteria from the air. The bacteria are spread when someone sick with TB coughs, speaks, sings or breathes. People with frequent and prolonged indoor exposure to a person who is sick with TB should get tested.

"Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,'' Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said in a statement. "Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. This is called latent TB infection. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill in the future,sometimes even years later, if their latent TB infection is not treated. Blood tests and skin tests are effective in determining whether someone has been infected.''

According to the County, people experiencing homelessness are at increased risk for TB for a variety of reasons. These include a higher risk of getting infected in congregate settings, challenges regarding access to healthcare, and the presence of certain medical conditions that may be more common and, or severe among people experiencing homelessness.

While the rate of TB is much higher among people who have experienced homelessness, among cases in San Diego County, 90% of people who are diagnosed with TB have not been recently homeless.

Taking medicines for latent TB infection can cure the infection and keep these people from getting active TB.

According to the health agency, there were 192 TB cases in the county in 2020, and 201 people reported active disease in 2021. In 2022, 208 people were reported with active TB disease in San Diego County.

An estimated 175,000 people in San Diego County have a latent TB infection and are at risk for developing active TB without preventive treatment, health officials said. People who test positive for TB but who do not have symptoms of active TB should get a chest X-ray and talk to a medical provider, as they may likely have a latent TB infection.

Anyone who would like more information on this potential exposure should call the county TB Control Program at 619-692-5565.

