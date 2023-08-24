Post-storm mosquitoes hatching across San Diego county

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Tropical Storm Hilary brought moisture across San Diego and along with it – mosquitoes.

ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil caught up with a mosquito control business that has been busy up and down the county as mosquitoes are hatching.

“A lot of drains often hold a little bit of water,” said Alex Kaspriak, General Manager, Mosquito Joe.

“The thing about mosquito eggs is they can lay dormant for years and as soon as they get a little bit of moisture, they can pop out.”

Kaspriak encourages San Diegans to look for any stagnant water that may have pooled up in planters, furniture, pots, buckets, etc.

“Go around and dump all this out because a quarter inch of standing water can breed mosquitoes by the thousands,” he said.

Kaspriak treats clients home with a larvicide before spraying a mixture of pesticide, botanical oils and water.

He says the mosquito most prevalent in San Diego neighborhoods is the Aedes aegypti.

“Talk to your neighbors to see if there’s any possible places or buckets that could be holding water and breeding mosquitoes,” he said.

