Hawaiian Airlines plane evacuated after passenger threat on San Diego Airport tarmac

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Hawaiian Airlines passenger's threat against a plane as it was preparing to take off triggered a heavy law enforcement response on the San Diego International Airport's tarmac Tuesday morning, according to the airline.

Hawaiian Airlines says HA Flight 15 was headed to Honolulu from San Diego.

"During pushback from the gate, a guest was overheard making a threat to the safety of our aircraft," the spokesperson said. "As a precaution, the captain immediately taxied the Airbus A330 to a safe location on the airfield, where it was met with local and federal law enforcement and guests were safely deplaned."

A spokesperson for the airline told ABC 10News there were 283 passengers and 10 crew members on board the plane. The airline is working to get the people to Honolulu as quickly as possible.

Despite this heavy law enforcement response, airport spokesperson Nicole Hall told ABC 10News that all airport operations were normal, and there were no flight delays.

In the Sky10 feed, you could see planes moving and taking off in the background as K9s and officers mulled around the Hawaiian Airlines plane.

ABC 10News has reached out to the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a crew to the scene to gather more information.