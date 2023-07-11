Watch Now
Possible road rage incident on I-5 under investigation

Posted at 6:57 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 10:07:32-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible road rage incident that happened on Interstate 5 in the South Bay early Tuesday morning.

According to CHP officials, a woman was traveling northbound on I-5 near Dairy Mart Road when she became involved in an altercation with another driver shortly before 3 a.m.

The woman said she then heard a loud bang and a hole blew out in her car’s back window.

After pulling over, she called 911 to report the incident.

CHP officers are trying to determine if the hole in the window was caused by a bullet or by an object thrown at the woman’s car by the other driver involved.

Details on how the altercation unfolded were not available.

