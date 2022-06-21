Watch
Possible missing swimmer reported off Torrey Pines State Beach

Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 16:15:46-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A search was launched Tuesday afternoon for a swimmer reported missing in the waters off Torrey Pines State Beach.

San Diego Fire and Rescue officials said their lifeguards and state lifeguards were asked to search between Towers 5 and 6 for a person possibly missing in the water.

At least one Coast Guard vessel was also in the water to assist in the search efforts.

No other details on the incident were immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

