SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The crew of a jetliner made a safe emergency landing at San Diego International Airport Friday following a possible bird strike during departure from the bayside airfield.

The Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900, which had just taken off en route to Los Cabos, Mexico, returned to the airport shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA was investigating, said Steve Kulm, a spokesperson for the agency.