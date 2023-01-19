Port of San Diego prepares for Cesar Chavez Park field improvements

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Port of San Diego is preparing to make improvements starting next month to Cesar Chavez Park along the San Diego Bay waterfront in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, it was announced Thursday.

The project -- estimated to cost $606,000 -- will focus on the park's recreational field, which has worn thin in spots. According to a port statement, the popular field will get the improvements to make it "safer, more resilient and more enjoyable for recreational activities."

"Cesar Chavez Park is a jewel in the community of Barrio Logan. It's a special spot where residents and visitors can have a picnic, engage in sports activities, or just relax and enjoy the incredible views," said Rafael Castellanos, chairman of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. "We're so pleased to see the park gets this much use, and this improvement project will make it more sustainable so it can be experienced for generations."

A construction contract for the project was awarded to Marina Landscape and entails removing around 90,000 square feet of existing grass turf in the recreational field and replacing it with new turf. It also includes grading and drainage improvements and modifying the existing irrigation system that would accommodate the new turf field.

As a result of the construction, the field is anticipated to be closed to the public from February through August 2023 to allow for establishment of the new grass.

The remainder of the park, along with the public viewing pier, will be accessible throughout the construction period.