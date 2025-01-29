Port of San Diego Harbor Police working to prevent human trafficking

Human trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar industry worldwide — and it's happening right here in San Diego. In recognition of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, local law enforcement and advocacy groups are working to raise awareness and provide crucial resources to victims.

Experts say human trafficking is more prevalent than most people realize, even in everyday places like San Diego International Airport.

“The thing is, we see it every day,” said Ashley Johnson of Lifeline Community Services, an organization that supports victims. At the airport, signs of trafficking can be subtle but telling. Johnson says victims may appear uneasy, lack control over their own documents, or travel with an older companion.

“Something in their body language might indicate this is not a choice,” said Johnson.

Human trafficking generates $150 billion globally, with San Diego’s illegal sex trafficking industry alone valued at $810 million. The FBI has ranked San Diego among the top 13 cities in the U.S. for commercial sexual exploitation of children.

“It's a spiderweb of problems. Unfortunately, our proximity to the border makes us a catalyst for a huge hotbed in San Diego,” explained Magda Fernandez, Chief of Police for the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department.

Fernandez shared that their department has 12 officers specially trained to identify and assist trafficking victims. To make interactions less intimidating, they’ve created a safe space at the airport — a room designed more like a living room and less like a typical police interrogation room, providing comfort and support for survivors.

This initiative was largely funded by the San Diego Harbor Police Foundation, whose president, Jeff Wohler, highlighted a chilling statistic. He shared the average age of girls being targeted in San Diego is now 12-14 years old.

"So that means your middle school daughter is a potential target for trafficking," said Wohler.

Many traffickers use social media to groom victims, often posing as a peer to gain trust.

“They track potential victims online, look for vulnerabilities, and it may be another girl they’re communicating with initially,” Wohler explained.

Experts stress that open communication between parents and children is crucial in preventing trafficking. Law enforcement urges families to talk about online safety and the dangers of grooming.

You can learn more about Lifeline Community Services online.You can also donate to support their mission.

Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888

