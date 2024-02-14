Port of San Diego Board approves next step in creating 10-acre Freedom Park on Embarcadero

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Plans for the largest veterans park on the West Coast took a major step forward Tuesday, receiving the approval of the San Diego Board of Port Commissioners.

The board approved a proclamation of intention to designate nearly 10 acres of the Embarcadero as Freedom Park upon the transformation of Navy Pier into a park.

The Freedom Park project, a collaborative effort between the Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum, is anticipated to open in 2028. Beginning at the west end of Navy Pier and going around the Midway to the Bob Hope Memorial, it will "celebrate the region's military history" and plans include a nature garden, memorials and monuments, play structures, seating and shading, and interpretive signage.

"This project has been an incredible undertaking and we're proud to work with the USS Midway Museum to deliver on our promise to transform Navy Pier into a public park," said Frank Urtasun, Chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners. "As the most visited military museum nationally and a San Diego favorite for locals and visitors, we're excited that Freedom Park will connect the history of Navy Pier with the service of the Midway along with the other existing veteran and military memorials in Tuna Harbor to become a one-of-a- kind destination and a unique experience for all."

The board also approved a $7.4 million contract with AMG Demolition and Environmental Services for demolition of the headhouse, a large building that sits at the entrance of the pier. Demolition of the headhouse is anticipated to begin in the spring, followed by additional structural improvements under the pier, and then construction of Freedom Park at Navy Pier, a statement from the port read.

"Freedom Park at Navy Pier will be the largest veterans park on the West Coast," said Terry Kraft, the USS Midway Museum's president and CEO. "Throughout history, this country has owed an incredible debt to the men and women who have worn the cloth of our nation. This community park will be a tribute to their service and sacrifice."

The preliminary estimated cost for completion -- which includes the headhouse demolition and structural improvements -- is around $65 million. The Midway committed to cover the costs of the headhouse demolition, reinforcement of the pier, entry improvements and construction of the park in 2022.

The port agreed to complete repairs to the structural pilings under the pier, work for which was done in 2023 at a cost of $11.7 million.

The plans for Freedom Park at Navy Pier include pedestrian pathways around and through the park, landscaping, enhanced paving, benches, play structures, memorials and monuments, coastal access, signage, restrooms, concessions and parking.

A memorial to John Finn, a San Diego native and first Medal of Honor recipient in WWII, is one of those planned.

