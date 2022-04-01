Port of San Diego asking for input on National City's bayfront park renovation

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — National City's only waterfront park is about to get a multi-million dollar overhaul.

Pepper Park is owned by the Port of San Diego.

Port Commissioner Sandy Naranjo who represents National City said redesigning and expanding the 5-acre space has been a desire for many years.

"So many stakeholders, particularly community members here in National City, have voiced their concerns about not having access to the waterfront," Naranjo said.

Those concerns only grew stronger during the pandemic.

"People wanted to go outside and we had to be socially distant and the only places you could really do that were parks," she said.

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act and state funds, $3.8 million will go towards improving public access to the bayfront and park recreation.

The Port is asking for the community's help in what that will look like.

"This redesign is saying hey we want you to be involved. We want to hear your voice and here's the feedback we got from every single one of you," Naranjo said.

There are three designs up for consideration.

Over the next month, residents will be able to give input on what park elements they would like to see in the redesign such as a splash pad, group picnic areas, perched beaches, waterfront decks, etc.

The Port of San Diego will also hold pop-up workshops for feedback opportunities:

Pop-Up Workshops: (No need to register, just pop by!)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2 at Las Palmas Little League (Las Palmas Park)

4 – 6 p.m., Thursday, April 7 at Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9 at the Aquatic Center in Pepper Park*

*At this event only, enjoy family-friendly activities, including games and arts/crafts, complimentary finger foods and hand-crafted coffee, tea, and smoothies served from a mobile food truck, as well as special giveaways.

Click here to take the Pepper Park Design Survey.

