Poll shows cost of living and homelessness issue are major concern in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The cost of living in San Diego County is the biggest issue the county is currently facing but homelessness is also a major concern across the region, results from a new poll show.

The KGTV/San Diego Union-Tribune poll, conducted by SurveyUSA, surveyed 500 San Diego County adult residents between June 5-10 on multiple topics of high interest in the region.

When respondents were asked what the biggest issue the county is facing today, the poll showed:



44% said Cost of Living

23% said Homelessness

9% said Economy

9% said Immigration

HOMELESSNESS

On the topic of homelessness and whether San Diego County is doing enough to address the issue, 80% of the poll respondents said the county needs to do more.

IMMIGRATION

According to the poll, 35% of residents surveyed said they are very concerned about illegal immigration and how it is impacting San Diego County, while 30% are somewhat concerned.

Asked whether they support or oppose the coordination between local governments and federal immigration agencies like ICE, 51% of San Diego County residents said they support the collaboration, while 29% oppose it.

Additionally, 52% of those surveyed believe both the county and federal government should take responsibility when it comes to people crossing the southern border.

SOUTH BAY SEWAGE CRISIS

The poll showed 73% of the respondents believed San Diego County needs to do more to address the South Bay sewage crisis.

COUNTY BUDGET

Survey respondents said the following issues should have the highest funding priority from the county’s budget:



35% Homeless Services/Housing

17% Roads and Infrastructure

14% Economic Development/Jobs

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AND THE DISTRICT 1 RACE

According to the poll, 30% of those surveyed somewhat approve of the job the current San Diego Board of Supervisors is doing.

When it comes to now-former Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas, 21% somewhat approved of the job she did, but 41% were not sure.

The District 1 Supervisors race between Republican John McCann and Democrat Paloma Aguirre will determine which party will be the majority on the Board of Supervisors.

The poll showed 41% of survey respondents preferred a Democratic majority; 32% wanted a Republican majority; 15% said they did not have a preference either way.

Click here to view a full breakdown of the survey, including question responses by gender, age and race.